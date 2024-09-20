General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

