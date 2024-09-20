General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.
General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
General Mills Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than General Mills
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autohome’s Dividend and Buyback Make It a Strong EV Play
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cracker Barrel Is at the Bottom of the Barrel: Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Shopify Stock Has Analysts Buzzing About Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.