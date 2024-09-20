GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.64.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $244.45 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

