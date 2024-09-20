Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells $59,506.59 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $59,506.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLL opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

