Eric L. Gerratt Sells 18,731 Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 18,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $48,513.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,486.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.58 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
