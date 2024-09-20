Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $138.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Entergy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.35.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $3,876,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 906,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,027,000 after purchasing an additional 268,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

