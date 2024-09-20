DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.27 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,537 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.