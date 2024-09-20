Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $181.63 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $966,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $10,229,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 92,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

