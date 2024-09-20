Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,500 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.93. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $39.53.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATLC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.
