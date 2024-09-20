Deal W. Hudson Sells 2,500 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.93. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $39.53.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATLC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

