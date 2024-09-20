David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $1,167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,428,541.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $993,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 263.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

