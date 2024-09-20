CureVac’s (CVAC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

CureVac stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

