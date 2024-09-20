Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $373,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Get Conn's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.