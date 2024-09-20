Citigroup Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $900.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $812.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $772.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $774.96 and its 200-day moving average is $754.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

