Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.08.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $124.52 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

