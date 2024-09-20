Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1,015.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,111.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,150.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,030.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

