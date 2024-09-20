C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:AI opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4,860.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

