Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

