Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6096491 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

