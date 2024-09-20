BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $15,348.32 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $15,348.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $3,636.62.

On Thursday, July 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 828 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,007.12.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile



BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

