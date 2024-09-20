Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 567,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 347,867 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $552.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

