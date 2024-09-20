Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target at $70.43

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
