Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target at $70.43

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

