Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $7.33

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

