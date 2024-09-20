Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 122,579 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $3,804,852.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.2 %

YOU opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 757,528 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 902,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 278.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 808,515 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

