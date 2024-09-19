Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $164.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 12-month low of $119.03 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $1,597,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $209,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

