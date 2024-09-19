Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $39.63 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after buying an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 265,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after buying an additional 259,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

