Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 1,942 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $726.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $273.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

