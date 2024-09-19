US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE USFD opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,073,000 after buying an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after buying an additional 500,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in US Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.