Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 3.5 %

TRT stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

