ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Better Choice Trading Down 5.3 %
Better Choice stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($4.00). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 172.17%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
