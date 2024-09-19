ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTRFree Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Better Choice Trading Down 5.3 %

Better Choice stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Better Choice has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($4.00). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 172.17%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.