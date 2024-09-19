The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 748,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,493,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 187,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 138,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $415.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

