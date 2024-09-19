The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.68.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

