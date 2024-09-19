Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

