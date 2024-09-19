Sylebra Capital Llc Acquires 4,264,393 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.