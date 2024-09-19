StockNews.com Upgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.05.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 270.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

