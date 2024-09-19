StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PW opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

