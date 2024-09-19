StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
