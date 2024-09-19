StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO opened at $0.52 on Monday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.