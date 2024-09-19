Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $812.0 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

