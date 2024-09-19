SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Inline” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an inline rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.64.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $72.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

