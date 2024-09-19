Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $3.40 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Shares of SIRI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.21%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

