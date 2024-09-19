Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Declines By 8.4%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $29.59 on Thursday. FRP has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a P/E ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 0.47.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $67,328.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,118.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 101.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after buying an additional 553,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 98.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

