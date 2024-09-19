Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Drops By 8.0%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 16,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,964.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 16,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,964.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 128,405 shares of company stock valued at $653,916. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Culp stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp comprises about 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned 8.32% of Culp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CULP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,967. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

