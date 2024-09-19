Short Interest in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Drops By 12.6%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,132,000 after acquiring an additional 390,930 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alcoa by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 6,444,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

