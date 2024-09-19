Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 21st

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.82. 331,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Trading increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

