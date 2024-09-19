Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $11.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,268,000.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

