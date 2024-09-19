Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.
SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.42.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
