Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,077,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

