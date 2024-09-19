Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

BHP opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

