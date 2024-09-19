RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

