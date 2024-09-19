Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

