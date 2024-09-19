Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,568,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 73,269 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

